WATCH LIVE: Ministers Ong Ye Kung, Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong address Parliament on Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The three Cabinet ministers chairing the multi-ministry task force handling Singapore's pandemic response will be delivering statements in Parliament on Monday (July 26).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will give an update on the Covid-19 situation in response to a series of questions filed by MPs.

These include the Government's long-term strategy for when Covid-19 becomes endemic, as well as its vaccine strategy.

Mr Wong will also give a separate statement on the new $1.1 billion support package to help businesses and workers stay afloat as Singapore returns to phase two (heightened alert).

The package includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, rental relief and a new relief fund for market and hawker centre stallholders.