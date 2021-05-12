Minister and NCMP spar over ways to transform sector

Singapore's approach to transforming its construction sector is to remake jobs and processes to require a level of productivity and skills that can command good salaries that attract local workers, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said.

It does not involve raising salaries alone to attract Singaporeans, Mr Lee said in an exchange with Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

During the debate on amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, Mr Leong said he was happy to hear that Singaporeans are taking up scholarships and joining the construction sector, but that more local workers could be attracted to general construction work if wages were more attractive.

"I always find it very uncomfortable and always find it very pitiful to see very strong Singaporeans queueing up at F&B outlets to collect food for delivery," said the Progress Singapore Party MP.

Asked by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah to clarify if he meant for delivery riders to become construction workers, Mr Leong said "yes".

Mr Lee replied that the Government has a different approach, which is to use automation and mechanisation so that Singaporeans can be builders who command high salaries.

He cited how some Singaporeans are already doing pre-fabrication and casting work, apart from those who are architects, engineers and consultants.

"Singaporeans are doing those (construction) jobs, but it is very different from the kind of job that the Member envisions Singaporeans will be doing," he said.

Earlier in the debate, Mr Lee said it was "befuddling" that Mr Leong had said the built environment sector here has seen little productivity gain over the years.

Mr Lee said his ministry had "taken pains" during the debate on its budget to detail its multi-year efforts to transform the sector and create good local jobs.

He also cited the Construction Industry Transformation Map launched in 2017, which sees the Government partnering the industry in a range of initiatives to accelerate the pace of transformation, including reducing its reliance on foreign manpower.

Part of this plan includes raising the skill levels of foreign workers here, he said.

"At the end of the day, even as we automate, even as we increase productivity... there will still be a need for some foreign workers," Mr Lee said. "We hope they'll be more skilled (and we'll) keep them here to supplement the core of Singaporeans that we want to build for the sector."

Michelle Ng