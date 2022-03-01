Minimum $500 pay to qualify for Workfare is not cutback for low-wage workers: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - The minimum $500 a month salary for a worker to qualify for the Workfare Income Supplement is not a cutback for lower-wage workers, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament on Tuesday (March 1).

He was responding to MPs who raised concerns about this new criterion, which was announced in the Budget by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 18.

Mr Wong had said the new minimum pay aims to encourage part-timers and casual workers to take up regular, full-time work.

Dr Tan on Tuesday also clarified that the move will affect about 20,000 Workfare recipients, all of whom are casual or part-time workers.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had claimed on Monday that the change will affect 46,600 workers, based on the number of employed residents aged 15 and above earning less than $500 a month in 2021.

But Dr Tan said: "Not all of these 46,600 qualify for Workfare due to criteria such as age, spousal assessable income, and annual value of their place of residence. In other words, nothing to do with the salary they earn.

"Some would be students earning extra pocket money while they study or some of them are from higher-income households. They are not the intended targets of Workfare."

He added that the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) expansion and the new local qualifying salary (LQS) requirements will raise many workers beyond the $500 threshold.

The PWM lays out a wage ladder for workers to get better pay pegged to skills and training, while the LQS refers to the amount that firms hiring foreign workers will have to pay local workers.

Dr Tan said: "With the new LQS requirement, firms that hire foreign workers must pay all their locals working part-time at least $9 per hour. At this wage, a part-time worker needs to work only about two working days a week to meet the $500 minimum income criterion."

He added: "In short, for workers who are earning less than $500, the best way to help them is to help them find a job of the appropriate quality and quantity of working hours to earn at least $500. Then Workfare can come in to provide an additional boost."

Mr Singh, who is also the Workers' Party chief, highlighted that there might be individuals who just cannot do full-time work for various reasons.

Dr Tan replied: "The whole policy construct is to encourage, to nudge our local able-bodied Singaporean towards gainful employment and also a higher sense of achievement."

He added that the $500 is fixed at this particular point in time, with other schemes like the PWM and LQS to take effect in coming months.

"When that rising tide comes up, we will certainly see where this group of Singaporeans who are still not affected would fall into. I think that we can then review the policy," he added.