More athletes may be allowed time off during NS, but they must complete duties satisfactorily: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is prepared to allow more national athletes to disrupt their full-time national service to train for international competitions, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament on Tuesday (July 5).

But they must fulfil the full period of their NS obligations after taking time off for training, and perform their duties satisfactorily, he added.

"I am proud that our national athletes understand and accept this duty of NS," said Dr Ng said, in response to Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai on whether Mindef would hold a dialogue on the expectations of national athletes who are serving NS, and if deferment criteria could be relaxed.

Dr Ng noted that no athlete has asked to be exempted from NS duties, including those who have participated in recent international competitions.

"I also know that our national sportsmen want to do well in both - fulfil their NS duties and also win medals for Singapore, at least some of them. Some have achieved it, but it's not easy to attain, and we must not set unrealistic expectations of all of them," he said.

"However, for those who want to pursue both goals, Mindef is prepared to allow more to disrupt, to train and compete in international competitions during their full-time NS."

The issue of NS and national athletes came back in the spotlight in May, after swimmer Joseph Schooling said it was challenging to balance NS duties and swimming.

He called for a national dialogue to manage expectations of athletes doing NS.

In his speech, Dr Ng said high public support for NS has been maintained due to the unequivocal upholding of the principles of universality and equity.

This means that all male Singaporeans and permanent residents who are fit and eligible to serve are conscripted as required by the Enlistment Act, and not serve only at a time of their choosing, he added.

He said 96 per cent of Singaporeans polled in 2021 by his ministry affirmed that NS was critical for the defence and security of the country.

"Let me tell you, 96 per cent, even for our country, is highly unusual. There are very few questions that you can get above 85, let alone 90 or 95 per cent."

This strong support that Singapore enjoys is an exception, not the norm, compared with other countries with military conscription, said Dr Ng.

He added that the list of countries with conscription has shrunk since Singapore started NS in 1967.

"So it would be a serious mistake if we take that affirmation we receive today from Singaporeans for NS, that we take it for granted, or think it came by happenstance."