Middle East conflict has elevated global security threat landscape, including for S’pore: Shanmugam

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Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam was responding to a parliamentary question on April 8.

SINGAPORE – The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has elevated the security threat landscape globally, including for Singapore, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam.

The involvement of state actors, proxies and militant networks across the Middle East has raised the risk of attacks and spillover incidents beyond the immediate theatre of the conflict, Mr Shanmugam said in a written response to a parliamentary question on April 8.

He was responding to Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who asked if the Internal Security Department (ISD) has assessed there to be a heightened threat risk due to the situation in the Middle East, and how Singaporeans can safeguard domestic stability and safety.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, added that the conflict that started on Feb 28 has also served as a rallying point for extremist narratives.

Terrorist groups and their affiliates have capitalised on it to disseminate online propaganda justifying violence and inciting terrorist attacks, he said.

These extremist narratives have also increased the risk of self-radicalisation, particularly in cyberspace, he added.

Since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the ISD has detained or issued restriction orders to six Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act, Mr Shanmugam noted.

Their radicalisation was triggered or accelerated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he said.

The best safeguard against these threats is a vigilant and cohesive Singapore, Mr Shanmugam said.

He encouraged Singaporeans to remain vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities, including suspected cases of radicalisation.

“We should also firmly reject any extremist or polarising narratives that could divide our society. These are important roles which everyone can and must play.”

He added that SGSecure’s – the national movement to prepare the public and to better respond in the event of a terrorist attack – latest Play Your Role campaign has been an important reminder to underscore the importance of every Singaporean’s role in keeping the country safe and secure.

This comes after Mr Shanmugam, along with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, delivered a series of statements in Parliament on April 7 detailing the Government’s response to the war’s impact here.

Mr Siow, who is also Senior Minister of State for Finance, announced support measures totalling close to $1 billion to help Singaporeans with price increases caused by the conflict.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also chairing the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee leading the Government’s response to the crisis, spoke on fuel and food security.

He also said increased security checks have been introduced at checkpoints, and police have stepped up patrols in areas of concern.