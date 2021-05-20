MFA reminds US embassy not to interfere with S'pore's domestic issues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday said it reminded the United States Embassy here that foreign missions are not to interfere in Singapore's domestic social and political matters.

These include issues such as how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy.

This comes after the US Embassy co-hosted a webinar on Monday with Oogachaga, a local non-profit organisation working with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

A spokesman said MFA "notes with regret" that the event took place, and added that issues such as sexual orientation "are choices for only Singaporeans to debate and decide".

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), a US Embassy spokesman said: "The United States promotes the human rights of LGBTQI+ (LGBT, queer and intersex+) persons worldwide. The US Embassy regularly works with civil society partners on a wide range of issues to build awareness and advance the human rights of all persons."

Oogachaga executive director Leow Yangfa told ST that he noted "with surprise" the statement by MFA. "None of the (webinar) speakers discussed how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy," he said, adding that it was an "academic discussion".

He said the invitation-only event was moderated by an Oogachaga volunteer and Singapore citizen, "who reminded multinational corporations to consult with local community organisations and to always abide by the laws of the territories in which they operate, especially in Singapore".

Mr Leow also said that invitations were extended to staff from MFA and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, with at least two officers from the latter ministry in the audience.

The webinar, titled The Economic Case For LGBT Equality: Exploring Global Trends With Professor Lee Badgett, sought to examine how LGBTQI+ equality and inclusion could increase economic competitiveness, using case studies from around the world.

Mr Leow said that no financial remuneration was received from the US government for the conduct of the event.

It took place on May 17 - which marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

To commemorate the day, the US Embassy posted images on its social media channels of the rainbow pride flag being flown at its Napier Road grounds.

The embassies or high commissions of the Netherlands, Britain, Sweden, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Australia, Switzerland and Ireland here also either posted messages of solidarity or displayed the rainbow flag on their social media pages.