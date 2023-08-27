Mental health, corruption among issues raised by youth in ST’s Ask The Next President Anything show

SINGAPORE - Amid the rise in mental health issues among young people around the world, presidential candidates Ng Kok Song and Tharman Shanmugaratnam urged parents to let children enjoy their childhood and to be themselves.

Fielding recorded questions from young Singaporeans at The Straits Times’ Ask The Next President Anything show, they said levels of stress among young people have gone up from having to conform to the expectations of peers, parents and social media.

The third presidential candidate, former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, declined the invitation to come on the show.

The question-and-answer segment, which went up on The Straits Times’ YouTube channel on Sunday at 8pm, featured questions sent in by young Singaporeans. It can also be watched on ST’s website, app and Facebook page.

Among the questions picked was one from 22-year-old Lim Jeng Yeu, who asked what the future president can do to address the growing mental health issues among young people.

Mr Tharman, who began dismantling the streaming system when he was the education minister from 2003 to 2008, said the Government is making changes to “destress” the education system.

He added that the whole system has to help give young people space, and urged parents not to put too much emphasis on examination preparation when their children are young.

“You may not be No. 1 or even No. 5 in school, but life is a long game, you can keep learning and keep improving. So when we are young, we’ve got to broaden ourselves, have a range of enjoyable experiences, make friends, and don’t let stress build up in our system,” he said.

Mr Ng, a keen practitioner of meditation, recommended the practice to young people, saying that it can help them “be themselves”.

He added that while social media has its advantages, it has also put pressure on young people to look good in the eyes of their peers.

Meditation and mindfulness will help them let go of this need to perform to the expectations of others, he said, noting that it has helped him let go of the need to portray a certain image of himself for others.

“It’s very important for all our children and our youth to have confidence in themselves. So I think meditation is perhaps the best way that I have learnt of addressing mental health issues,” he added.

Against a hand-drawn backdrop of the Istana, Mr Ng and Mr Tharman also gave their take on topics ranging from corruption to their leadership style.

In all, six video questions were put by host Kimberly Jow to the two candidates, who each had 90 seconds to respond.