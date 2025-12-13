Pritam Singh apologises for comments on CNA programme, accepts they ‘may be construed to be in contempt of court’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The episode aired on Nov 5, a day after Mr Pritam Singh’s appeal against his conviction was heard, with the court reserving its judgment.

SINGAPORE – Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has apologised to the court for statements he made on a CNA programme.

In a Facebook post on Dec 13, Mr Singh, who is WP chief, said: “I accept that my statements may be construed to be in contempt of court, including to impugn the integrity, propriety or impartiality of the court.

“Given that, I wholly and unreservedly apologise to the court and will avoid making comments to the same or similar effect in future.”

Mr Singh added that he had during an interview on the programme – The Assembly – replied to questions in relation to a case where he had been found guilty of false testimony to the Committee of Privileges.

Mediacorp – CNA’s parent company – has also apologised for and taken down the interview after being told by the Attorney-General’s Chambers that it was in contempt of court.

The Ministry of Law in a Dec 13 statement said Mr Singh’s comments “are very wrong, and have no place in a system founded on the rule of law”.

It added that the Minister for Law Edwin Tong had earlier noted these comments denigrate the court’s judgment and undermine public trust in the legal system and judiciary, which is “completely unacceptable”.

It said that the AGC on Nov 28 had put Mr Singh on notice that his statements are in contempt of court, and invited him to apologise.

The ministry added that it welcomes Mr Singh’s apology and his comments elsewhere that it is unacceptable for politicians to question or impugn the integrity of the courts.

“The judiciary is a key pillar of Singapore’s success, and it is critical that public trust in our justice system is maintained.”

Mediacorp said in a Dec 13 statement that in an interview for CNA's The Assembly programme, Mr Singh made comments regarding the court case related to former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan, where he had been found guilty by the Magistrate's Court in February 2025 of lying on oath to the Committee of Privileges.

Mediacorp, which is CNA’s parent company, said it accepts that the publication of the interview, which contained the statements by Mr Singh regarding the case relating to Ms Khan, is in contempt of court.

“We wholly and unreservedly apologise to the court. We have taken down the interview from our platforms and channels and will avoid publishing matters that are in contempt of court in future.”

CNA, in a report on Dec 13, said Mediacorp had been notified by the AGC that the interview was in contempt of court.

The interview was recorded in July 2025.

On the programme, Mr Singh, who is WP chief, had said to neurodivergent interviewers that he believes the court of public opinion can be bigger than any court in the world, when asked about his February conviction for lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Mr Singh also said his party’s respectable performance at the May general election showed what the public thought of his role in the saga resulting in Ms Khan’s resignation from Parliament.

Ms Khan had resigned in 2021 after admitting to giving a false anecdote in the House.

His comments drew criticism from Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who said on Nov 8 that Mr Singh’s statement on the court of public opinion was outrageous, plainly wrong and completely unacceptable.

Mr Tong said then: “Mr Singh was investigated, and then he was charged. He went through a full and open trial and was convicted by the court for lying to a parliamentary select committee.

“The judge gave detailed grounds setting out the basis for the conviction. I think it ran into almost 150 pages. This judgment is, today, valid and binding.”

Mr Tong added: “No one should dismiss or denigrate the court’s judgment or suggest that public opinion can somehow trump a court’s decision.”

On Dec 4, speaking to reporters after his appeal was dismissed, Mr Singh was asked how he thought he would fare in the court of public opinion.

In an interview for CNA’s The Assembly programme, Mr Pritam Singh made comments regarding the court case related to former WP MP Raeesah Khan, where he had been found guilty by the Magistrate’s Court in February 2025 of lying on oath to the Committee of Privileges. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Mr Singh said: “I want to be careful with that. The court, in the matter of my magistrate’s appeal, has delivered its verdict and I think we should respect it.”

He also said that he respected and accepted the judgment “fully and without reservation”.

He told the media: “First and foremost, the Supreme Court is a vital pillar of our constitutional framework.

“I have always had deep respect for the independence, rigour and professionalism of the courts.”

He was also asked about other comments he made on The Assembly about how his political opponents would “do whatever it takes” to lower his and his party’s esteem.

He said that as an opposition MP, he will have political differences with his opponents.

“But those differences do not extend to tearing the system down, and questioning or impugning the integrity of the courts or even civil servants, for example. That cannot be how we conduct opposition politics in Singapore.”