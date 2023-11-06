Measures to tackle S’poreans’ excessive sodium intake will account for local habits

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans’ sodium intake comes mostly from added condiments when dining out, and the Government’s efforts to tackle excessive sodium consumption will be shaped by such local context.

“In many European and Western countries, their main source of sodium is processed food, which households buy from shops or supermarkets. In Singapore, sodium comes mainly from added salt, sauces and seasonings, such as soya sauce, dark sauce, fish sauce and chilli sauce, and we consume them the most when we eat out,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam in Parliament on Monday.

A key priority is therefore to work with manufacturers of salt and sauces, she said, adding that the Government is also planning a series of engagement sessions on the need to cut salt intake with food operators, and their industry and professional associations.

Currently, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) offers grant support to salt and sauce suppliers to reformulate their products through the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme. As a result, lower-sodium alternatives have now become more accessible.

“Today, the wholesale price of most lower-sodium salt, sauces and seasonings supplied to food operators are comparable to that of regular versions. To date, HPB has garnered the commitment of 15 major manufacturers and food operators, representing over 30 per cent of the retail market for sauces and seasonings, and 10 per cent of food and beverage market share, to increase the variety and demand of lower-sodium ingredients,” said Ms Rahayu.

She was responding to a question by Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) on what policy changes would be implemented from the Government’s study on sodium taxes in countries where such measures have been implemented.

In September, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had announced that Singapore is studying possible regulatory measures to reduce sodium content in food, amid latest data showing that nine in 10 Singaporeans are consuming too much salt, and the rate of hypertension has almost doubled since 2010.