Masagos Zulkifli heading to Kuala Lumpur for working visit

SINGAPORE - Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will be making a working visit to Kuala Lumpur from Thursday to Saturday (Feb 3 to 5).

Mr Masagos, who is Singapore's Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, will be meeting Malaysian Ministers in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Ahmad (Religious Affairs) and Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Parliament and Law).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said that Mr Masagos will also meet Malaysian Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Rural Development Minister Mahdzir Khalid, as well as Religious Advisor to Malaysia's PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno Chief for Kedah Jamil Khir Baharom.