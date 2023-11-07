Marina East Drive croc culled as it was near popular East Coast Park, posed danger to people: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE - The wild crocodile found near Marina East Drive in October had to be culled because it posed a significant risk to public safety given its proximity to East Coast Park.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How explained in Parliament on Tuesday that the crocodile was spotted about 2km away from East Coast Park, which is a 10-minute swim for a crocodile “moving at stealth” in the waters.

“As East Coast Park is a popular destination that receives 7.5 million visits a year, the assessment was that the crocodile posed a significant risk to public safety,” Mr Tan said.

The culling of the reptile drew a strong reaction from animal conservation and welfare groups and sparked a fierce debate online.

He was responding to a question from Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) who had asked how the statutory board decides on its strategies for urban wildlife management and the factors it considers when handling different species, following NParks’ culling of the crocodile.

In the case of saltwater crocodiles like the large adult crocodile found at Marina East Drive, public safety is a major consideration as they are apex predators and stealthy, opportunistic feeders known to have attacked and killed humans in other countries, said Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State (Communications and Information).

In September and October, three suspected crocodile attacks were reported in Sabah, moving the authorities there to cull five of them.

Outlining the statutory board’s approach to handling crocodiles, Mr Tan said NParks will first assess if there is an immediate threat to public safety when there are sightings of the creature.

He said: “For example, if the sighting is at a recreational destination, NParks will trap the crocodile, and try to relocate or rehome it.

“In doing so, NParks takes into account the strong homing instinct of estuarine crocodiles to return to (the) location of capture.”

Mr Tan said the board first explored the option of relocating the 3m-long crocodile to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but the location could not take in more crocodiles, “given the reserve’s large existing crocodile population” of about 20 reptiles.

“In any case, moving the crocodile away from the Marina East beach would have risked it returning to the site, venturing to East Coast Park, or even straying into another area with high human activity along our coastline. If so, it would pose a substantial threat to public safety, given its large size and predatory nature,” he added.