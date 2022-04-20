Maori carving a symbol of two countries' friendship

At the entrance of the Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest, amid plants native to New Zealand, a symbolic doorway greets visitors.

The Maori kuwaha carving, Tane Te Waiora, represents the strong friendship between Singapore and New Zealand, and was unveiled by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah yesterday.

Comprising three pieces made of totara wood from the Pureora Forest in the central North Island, the sculpture is crafted from a tree that is estimated to be over 2,500 years old, which fell naturally in the forest during a severe storm.

The carving depicts Tane, the personification of the sun, and Hina, the personification of the moon, reinforcing the importance of light in Maori culture.

"It is a metaphor for our reconnection with Singapore, demonstrating our intention to strengthen the 'doorway' between New Zealand and Singapore, and the rest of the world," Ms Ardern said.

"The presence on the kuwaha of Hina, represented by the moon, and Tane, represented by the crops, is also significant as they symbolise a relationship of trust and reciprocity - defining features of New Zealand's relationship with Singapore."

Ms Ardern also had a new orchid hybrid, Dendrobium Jacinda Ardern, named in her honour at the Istana earlier yesterday.

New Zealand is opening its borders to international travellers from May 2. Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy said that while travelling may be "complicated" due to testing and paperwork, people "have a deep-rooted desire to travel". He added: "I certainly hope that Singaporeans will look at our blue skies and green fields and feel refreshed."

Ms Ardern also spoke to entrepreneurs and business leaders at a gala dinner, and reiterated New Zealand's interest in collaborating on opportunities.

"The reopening of borders is an important first step in rebuilding our people-to-people links that will lay the foundation for our future cooperation. We look forward to warmly welcoming our Singaporean friends to New Zealand," she said. "I am also pleased New Zealand visitors can now enjoy the sights and sounds of Singapore."