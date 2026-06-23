Mandarin or dialect, there’s no need to pick sides, says Promote Mandarin Council

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The council’s statement comes a day after MDDI said it is open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Chinese movie Dear You.

SINGAPORE – The volume of discussion on whether a Teochew film should be screened in the dialect rather than dubbed in Mandarin shows that appreciation for both languages does not have to be in competition, the Promote Mandarin Council said.

“A shared appreciation of our languages, stories and family memories does not need to pick sides,” said the council, which helms the Speak Mandarin Campaign, on social media on June 23.

“A community engaged with a tale of many generations ago is exactly the kind of community that will keep finding new reasons to speak, use and pass on our Singaporean Mandarin with pride.”

The council, which was set up in 1979 to lead the Speak Mandarin Campaign and supported by the National Heritage Board, was responding to public discussion on broadcasting guidelines for dialect films in Singapore. Several commentators, including veteran filmmakers Eric Khoo and Jack Neo, have questioned if the rules should be relaxed, given a successful bilingual policy and falling dialect use.

Several MPs have also weighed in on the issue, with some saying that they will file parliamentary questions on what this means for cultural heritage.

The discussion gained momentum after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on June 16 that Chinese blockbuster Dear You, which is filmed primarily in Teochew, would be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore.

“This is in line with (the) current approach where full dialect films can be screened at festival or niche events to provide access to such content for those who wish to view the film in its original language. This continues to support the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans,” it said then.

The council said on June 23 that it does not direct regulation nor influence media classification and distribution policy decisions. It also does not determine what counts as a “general release” or a “niche screening”.

The Speak Mandarin Campaign was started to encourage the Singaporean Chinese community to use Mandarin as a common language in daily life, and to keep building an appreciation for Chinese culture. The use of Chinese dialects in film, television and radio was then restricted.

Over the years, the percentage of households using Chinese dialects as their primary language dropped from 76 per cent in 1980 to 8.7 per cent in 2020.

The council, which set out the intentions of the campaign in its statement, said that a unifying language would ultimately strengthen cohesion locally and connect Singapore globally.

It also pointed out that the campaign includes a Singaporean Mandarin Database which documents distinctively Singaporean Mandarin terms, many of which have etymological roots in Hokkien, Cantonese, Teochew and other languages.

The research project captures Singapore’s multicultural and multilingual facets, and reflects how languages can co-exist and interact to influence each other, said the council.

“Perhaps all the conversations surrounding Dear You show something worth celebrating: that loving Mandarin and cherishing a grandparent’s Teochew are not in competition with each other,” said the council.

It also shows that Singaporeans care deeply about their roots, it added.

“The same warmth that sent people lining up for Teochew screenings of a story of a grandparent’s journey to Nanyang is the same fervour that has, and would always, carry Mandarin forward.”

The council’s statement comes a day after the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said that it is open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Dear You should the distributor apply for them.

Cinema operator Golden Village on June 19 announced eight additional screenings of the movie in its original Teochew dialect between June 25 and 29. Tickets for all eight screenings went on sale at 3pm on June 22 and were sold out within 1½ hours of their launch.

The cinema had previously screened eight public sessions of Dear You in Teochew between June 18 and 21. Tickets were sold out within two hours of their launch on June 16.

IMDA will also take a more flexible approach in considering applications for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas, MDDI said.

“Mandarin continues to play an important unifying role among Chinese Singaporeans, while dialects remain a valued part of Singapore’s cultural heritage and identity,” it said. “We are encouraged by the growing interest in dialects, including among younger Singaporeans.”

It added that it will continue to engage industry and community stakeholders, and keep its approach under review, to support the appreciation and use of dialects in Singapore.