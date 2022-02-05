Managing the pressure of inflation: How bad will it get and should we be worried?

SINGAPORE - Despite efforts to bring down prices, inflation has continued to rise.
The core inflation rate, which the Government has said is a more accurate gauge for locals, hit 2.1 per cent last December, year on year.
