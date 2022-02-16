Malaysia's Armed Forces chief receives Singapore's highest military award

SINGAPORE - The commander-in-chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has been conferred Singapore's highest military award for his significant contributions in enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

General Tan Sri Affendi Buang received the Distinguished Service Order (Military) from President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Feb 16) afternoon at the Istana.

The investiture was attended by Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, Senior Ministers of State for Defence Mr Heng Chee How and Mr Zaqy Mohamad and other senior military officers from both Singapore and Malaysia.

Under General Tan Sri Affendi's leadership, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)and the MAF strengthened long-standing defence ties, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

The armed forces conducted flagship bilateral exercises such as Exercise Malapura, professional exchanges and cross attendance of courses.

Mindef said: "These interactions have enabled both armed forces to forge closer rapport and trust.

"General Tan Sri Affendi's strong commitment to regional defence cooperation has also seen the SAF and the MAF work closely together on platforms such as Malacca Straits Patrol and the Five Power Defence Arrangements to enhance regional security and stability."

Earlier, he inspected a guard of honour and called on Dr Ng and Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong at the Ministry of Defence.

He also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana after the investiture.

Mindef said: "During the calls, both sides reaffirmed the warm and long-standing bilateral defence ties and discussed both countries' responses to common regional security challenges."

"Relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation."

General Tan Sri Affendi is in Singapore till Thursday (Feb 17).