Make public sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs

SINGAPORE - Sand importation was at the centre of a parliamentary debate on Jan 9 on the environmental impact of a major reclamation project off the East Coast area called Long Island, with MPs asking questions ranging from whether there is a responsible sand sourcing framework, to how checks for unethical practices are done.
Six MPs queried the Government’s sand procurement framework amid concerns surrounding its proposed plan to reclaim 800ha of land off East Coast for Long Island.
The project is the Republic’s response to the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area. It will collectively be twice the size of Marina Bay and could house new homes and other amenities like a new reservoir.
Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked where the sand would come from and if the Government would publish a list of source countries for sand.
Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked for details of Singapore’s sand procurement framework and whether the project would take into account the social and ecological impact of sand-dredging works.
In response, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said: “The import of reclamation sand to Singapore is conducted on a commercial basis, and sand is imported from a variety of sources.”
Importers are expected to abide by the laws and regulations of the source countries, Mr Lee said. These include sourcing sand from legally permissible areas, obtaining proper export documentation and permits from relevant authorities, as well as complying with regulations governing extraction and transportation in the source countries.
Where applicable, government agencies will check that the necessary environmental-related approvals from the source countries are obtained before allowing contractors to commence sand imports, said Mr Lee.
Mr Lee said the quantity of sand imports for Long Island “is far into the future” and will be developed with technical studies and further implementation plans. A multi-year study will also be conducted to look into the impact of Long Island on its surroundings and the environment.
Sand exports to Singapore were reportedly banned in Indonesia in 2007, and in Malaysia in 2018.
MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked how often checks are done by government agencies, and what are the “triggers” behind these checks.
Mr Lee said requirements to comply with the regulations of the source countries are spelt out in tender documents. Government agencies also spell out the minimum standards expected of tenderers in tender documents, and will look out for a sense of non-compliance with any contractual and regulatory obligations from a variety of sources.
Mr Ng said: “The call is for our own responsible sourcing framework, and for this to be made public as well so we are assured that they (sand importers) understand effective social and environmental conditions in other countries.”
ST has asked the Ministry of National Development if the Republic’s sand procurement framework is currently made public and the source of sand for Singapore’s projects.
Public agencies will carry out technical studies for the Long Island project over five years, starting from early 2024. The public will also be consulted for their ideas and suggestions for the project, which will take several decades to plan, design and develop.
Mr Lee reiterated that detailed environmental studies will be conducted to assess environmental impacts and develop appropriate mitigation measures.
“These studies will take into account surrounding marine habitats, including inter-tidal flats and coral communities,” he added.
The ministry is also studying ways to incorporate nature-based solutions into the design of Long Island to minimise the environmental impact of the reclamation works.
The current plan is for three elongated tracts of land to be reclaimed in the area, extending from Marina East to Tanah Merah. The easternmost land tract will start from Tanah Merah, while the westernmost tract will be an extension of Marina East. Between these two tracts, a third tract will be reclaimed.