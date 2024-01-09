Make public sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs

SINGAPORE - Sand importation was at the centre of a parliamentary debate on Jan 9 on the environmental impact of a major reclamation project off the East Coast area called Long Island, with MPs asking questions ranging from whether there is a responsible sand sourcing framework, to how checks for unethical practices are done.

Six MPs queried the Government’s sand procurement framework amid concerns surrounding its proposed plan to reclaim 800ha of land off East Coast for Long Island.

The project is the Republic’s response to the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area. It will collectively be twice the size of Marina Bay and could house new homes and other amenities like a new reservoir.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked where the sand would come from and if the Government would publish a list of source countries for sand.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked for details of Singapore’s sand procurement framework and whether the project would take into account the social and ecological impact of sand-dredging works.

In response, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said: “The import of reclamation sand to Singapore is conducted on a commercial basis, and sand is imported from a variety of sources.”

Importers are expected to abide by the laws and regulations of the source countries, Mr Lee said. These include sourcing sand from legally permissible areas, obtaining proper export documentation and permits from relevant authorities, as well as complying with regulations governing extraction and transportation in the source countries.

Where applicable, government agencies will check that the necessary environmental-related approvals from the source countries are obtained before allowing contractors to commence sand imports, said Mr Lee.