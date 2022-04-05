Majority of those who rely on platform work aged 50 and older: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE - Most workers who relied on online platforms for income last year were aged 50 and older, though delivery workers tended to be younger given the physical nature of their work, with the majority aged below 40.

About four in five of these workers - mostly delivery workers, cabbies and private-hire car drivers - view such work as their preferred job, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon in Parliament on Tuesday (April 5).

More than half of the 1,200 submissions that the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers has received from platform workers also indicate support for mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, with housing and then retirement the most commonly cited reasons.

The advisory committee, which was set up to review the protection given to platform workers and which Dr Koh advises, has, to date, reached out to more than 20,000 platform workers as part of its public consultation.

The committee, formed after the National Day Rally last year, is focused on three areas - improving housing and retirement adequacy; providing financial protection in the event of work injury; and strengthening representation for these workers.

However, when asked by MPs for more details about the profile of platform workers, such as the the proportion of former offenders engaged in such work, Dr Koh said there is still a lack of good data.

"We will try to do some surveys on this but I think it is very hard for us to get very accurate data," he said in response to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok).

"The landscape is very diverse... Whatever intervention we decide on, we need to have the flexibility to cater to the evolving needs of this group of workers," he added.

Similarly, Dr Koh said he did not have data on how many platform workers actually make contributions to their CPF accounts on their own accord, when asked by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

As self-employed people, platform workers must contribute about 8 per cent to 10.5 per cent of their income to their MediSave accounts, but those who engage in such work casually may not do so.

Dr Koh said the current assessment is that about 45 per cent of platform workers make some contribution to their MediSave, but the authorities are getting clearer data from the CPF Board and the platform companies.

Dr Koh noted that there have been other surveys on platform work published recently, including one jointly commissioned by Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

In that survey, 43 per cent of the 4,200 delivery riders polled said they contribute to their CPF accounts, but 61 per cent said they did not want contributions to be deducted from their gig work earnings.

Dr Koh said some of the surveys did not capture the management controls and challenges that the platform workers face. These workers' concern about the impact of mandatory CPF contributions on their take-home earnings also suggests that they are not as well-paid as some surveys have tried to portray, he added.

Dr Koh said the advisory committee is also mindful that platform companies will face increasing business costs if they have to start making mandatory CPF contributions for platform workers.