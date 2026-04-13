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SINGAPORE - Three in four appeals by pre-enlistees to review their assigned Physical Employment Standard (PES) were requests to upgrade their PES status, said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

The current medical classification system assigns pre-enlistees different grades based on their medical condition, and determines whether a full-time national serviceman (NSFs) is fit or unfit for combat roles. An NSF’s PES status is therefore among the key factors that determines one’s vocation during National Service.

On April 13, Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing said fewer than 1 per cent of pre-enlistees seek a PES status review, which showed that the current medical classification system (MCS) has been pretty robust.

An average of 21,300 NSFs enlisted annually across the SAF and Home Team between 2021 and 2025.

That 75 per cent of appeals sought an upgrade to one’s PES status “speaks well of the fighting spirit of our people” and highlights their desire for a more demanding vocation, he added.

NSFs told The Straits Times how, under the current PES system, they had been classified as medically unfit for combat roles due to past injuries, and had to appeal to be upgraded in order to take on roles they felt capable of performing.

For Special Constable Corporal Kieron Foo Kai-En, a bicycle accident two years before his pre-enlistment medical check up resulted in a PES of E1.

SC/CPL Foo said he was devastated to learn of his PES status, as the tendon rupture to his left hand from the accident had healed, and the grade meant he was not eligible for a frontline operational vocation .

Having heard of his older brother’s experience as a police tactical trooper, he had a strong desire for a frontline role in the police force, and seven months after his enlistment in 2024 he went for a medical status review.

The review resulted in an upgrade to PES B1, and he is now an assistant trainer with the Special Operations Command (SOC).

SC/CPL Foo said his improved medical status allowed him the ambition of signing on as a police regular, which he plans to do after furthering his studies.

“Being able to upgrade my medical status has really opened up more opportunities,” said the 22-year-old.

For Sergeant (1) Md. Lucas Foo Kok Yi, 25, an improved medical status let him make more meaningful use of his time in NS.

Having previously fractured his arm and suffered a detached retina while taking part in a combat sport in 2020, he was assigned PES E9, and an admin support role in Singapore Civil Defence Force headquarters following his enlistment in October 2024.

He then submitted a doctor’s memo to a SCDF medical officer, and later had his PES status upgraded to B1. This allowed him to complete both basic firefighter training and the Section Commander Course, to become a section commander in SCDF’s Special Response Unit.

In November 2025, Sergeant (1) Foo was among the 60 firefighters deployed to fight a large blaze that broke out in a Eunos industrial building.

The fire, which engulfed three workshop units, took the SCDF over five hours to put out, with damping-down operations that continued through the night.

“The work I do might be small when seen on a grand scale, but I feel that if I can contribute just a little bit, it will be quite meaningful,” he said.

For Lance Corporal Noor Aizan Anwari, a burst appendix nearly derailed his plans for NS.

After his enlistment, he was on a holiday when he had appendicitis. Following surgery, he had his PES status downgraded from B1 to E9 and was given 84 days of light duty.

Determined to make the most of his NS, he applied for a medical review following his recovery. On reassessment of his medical condition, he was reinstated to PES B1 and became an armoured infantry trooper.

To overcome the drop in his physical fitness, LCP Aizan went for runs in his free time. “I have fully recovered now - 100 per cent,” he said.

Mindef’s announcement on April 13 of the refreshed MCS is aimed at being more precise about pre-enlistees’ medical fitness, said SAF Medical Corps chief Colonel (Dr) Mark Tan.

This precision is achieved by giving each servicemen specific medical exemptions instead of an aggregated PES status, he added.

“The larger picture here is that we wish for our servicemen to be more effectively and meaningfully deployed in the SAF.”