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Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said physical and technological constraints have prevented the installation of platform screen doors at LRT stations.

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators have been tasked with re-examining all possible solutions to boost safety measures in LRT stations in the aftermath of the fatal incident in Segar station in May.

That will include the feasibility of manually operated platform screen doors that do not need to be synchronised with train doors, as well as automated rope barriers, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

In a written reply to parliamentary questions from Edward Chia (Holland–Bukit Timah GRC) and Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), Siow said physical and technological constraints have prevented the installation of platform screen doors at LRT stations.

However, the fatal incident on May 18 – when a 68-year-old man died after falling in front of an oncoming train at Segar LRT station – is a reminder that “we must never stop looking for better solutions”, he added.

Siow said: “We should not assume that what was not feasible before will remain infeasible forever.”

The automated rope barriers are Chia’s suggestion, he added.

Investigations into the Segar LRT incident are ongoing, he added. That meant he can address only the broader questions about the overall safety of Singapore’s public transport network, and not the specifics of the case.

Siow said the MRT network lacked screen doors at platforms when it first opened in 1987, but the authorities installed door at above-ground stations from 2009 to ensure commuter safety. It took three years to complete, he added.

The doors could not be replicated at LRT stations, which are much smaller and do not have sufficient space to install the necessary equipment and cabling to operate such doors, he said.

Installing them would also possibly require some LRT stations to be closed for extended periods, he added.

As a result, alternative solutions were implemented instead, such as fixed barriers with intermittent gaps, through which passengers board the train.

These come with their own risks, said Siow, who added that some commuters have been observed leaning against them. But it is better to have them than to have nothing at all, he said.

Public transport operators have also been making use of technology to detect and issue alerts when a person moves past the barriers and enters the tracks.

These systems have been in place on the SMRT-operated Bukit Panjang LRT since 2023, and on the SBS Transit-operated Sengkang-Punggol LRT since 2024.

Siow said: “Commuter safety will always be our highest priority. The transport sector has made significant improvements over the years, but there is always more to be done.”

Over the last three years, there were two deaths across the MRT and LRT networks, when more than seven million trips are taken on public transport each day.

Siow said: “But behind every statistic is a person, and a family. Every loss of life matters. This is precisely why even a single fatality on our network is one too many, and why we treat each one with the utmost seriousness.”