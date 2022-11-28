LTA to look into rule requiring cabbies to search vehicles for lost items as part of broader review

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will look at how to encourage cabbies and private-hire drivers to check their vehicles for belongings left behind by passengers, as part of a broader review of best practices for such drivers.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Monday said the LTA is working with operators and driver associations on the review, and will share the outcome when ready.

She was responding to Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) and Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) on the rule that requires drivers to ensure that passengers do not leave things behind after a trip.

Their questions came on the back of the LTA withdrawing a warning issued to a taxi driver for failing to search his vehicle for a wallet accidentally left behind by his passenger, after appeals by the cabby’s MP and the National Taxi Association.

Ms Yeo said then that the taxi and private-hire community was concerned about the warning.

Dr Khor said the rule is not meant to be punitive, but instead to encourage a good practice.