LTA will gather views from the public and motor industry for its review of the COE system.

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reviewing the certificate of entitlement (COE) system to improve the categorisation of cars.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced this on March 4 during the debate on his ministry’s budget, in response to MPs who called for a relook of the system.

Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast-Jurong West GRC) flagged how at the second tender exercise in February, the price of a Category A COE - meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles - exceeded that of Category B, which is for for larger, more powerful cars and EVs.

Mr Siow said LTA will gather views from the public and motor industry for its review.

He noted that premiums for both categories are likely to “converge for some time”, given that the COE supply for Category A peaked in 2025 while that for Category B will continue to increase in 2026.

On Feb 20, the Category A premium ended at $106,501 - $1,500 higher than Category B which closed at $105,001.

At the latest tender that closed on March 4 , the Category B premium rose by 8.6 per cent to $114,002. This was higher than Category A, which increased by 1.6 per cent to $108,220.

Responding to Mr Chia who noted that manufacturers were tailoring their vehicles’ specifications to fit within Category A requirements, Mr Siow said this is not a new phenomenon.

In 2014, a power rating criteria was added to engine capacity to delineate between the two categories, he said.

“This was in response to public feedback that Category A and B cars were indistinguishable because there were more cars with smaller engine capacities but higher power,” Mr Siow added, noting that this worked for some time, until recently.

Mr Chia had also suggested discounts for vehicles with lower open market values, and surcharges for more expensive cars to improve accessibility for lower and middle income families.

Mr Siow said LTA would consider his proposal, adding that his ministry tries its hardest to address concerns.

“I know this matters to you. It also matters to us,” he told the House.

In a social media post, LTA said “it is timely to review how the system can better reflect current trends”.

The authority added that there are no immediate changes to the COE system, and motorists should continue to be prudent in bidding for COEs.