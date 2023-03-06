Looking for a fitness trainer? A new national registry can help

SINGAPORE – After spending months being cooped up at home with little exercise, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent years saw a surge in community interest as more people signed up for fitness based activities such as yoga, spin classes and high-intensity interval training or HIIT sessions.

To boost professionalism in the fitness industry, a new National Registry of Exercise Professionals (NREP) will be rolled out in three phases from April 2023. It will also help build capabilities, especially in the area of safety and knowledge.

The exercise professionals include personal trainers, fitness coaches, aerobics instructors, spin instructors, yoga and pilates instructors, sports performance coaches, and other fitness and wellness specialists.

The NREP is similar to the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) which was launched in 2003 to raise the standard and professionalism of sports coaching in Singapore.

Mr Eric Chua, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said that certified exercise professionals with relevant accreditation play an important role as more Singaporeans adopt sport as a way of life. He was responding to MP Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), who had asked in Parliament what the ministry’s plans are to help these professionals refresh and update their skills.

He added: “Through the NREP, we hope that all exercise professionals will be equipped with the relevant accreditations to raise the overall quality and safety standards of the fitness industry.”

Mr Roy Teo, Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) chief of industry developments technology and innovation, said the registry is a “starting point” to better understand the industry and to maintain certain standards. He added: “During Covid-19, there were difficulties in reaching out to everyone and render assistance. In the case of exercise professionals, there are a lot of them who are freelancers and self employed. Hopefully through NREP, we can capture a lot more information and reach out to them when necessary.”

The first phase of the NREP will see memberships handed out to exercise professionals who have completed the following: Standard First Aid with AED and CPR, code of ethics module, relevant fitness or exercise certifications.

They will also get free membership with the National Instructors and Coaches Association (NICA) in the first year. This will allow them to enjoy benefits that include mediation support for workplace disputes, training funding to defray essential course fees and business networking and resources.

Another benefit of the NREP is that it will give the public greater assurance when engaging accredited exercise professionals who are listed on the registry, said Mr Teo.

Noting that “barrier of entry to the industry is low”, Mr Tommy Yau, 49, a personal trainer and group exercise instructor, said having NREP will mean better standards.

He added: “Having NREP will mean there is a basic requirement that will need to be met and a national registry will set the standard. For clients, especially those that are very new to signing up for fitness related services, if they know that their trainer or instructor is on the NREP, they can feel more secure.”

From April 2024, government agencies who hire a sizable number of exercise professionals including SportSG, People’s Association, Health Promotion Board and Ministry of Home Affairs will only hire those registered under the NREP.