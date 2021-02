Halfway through describing her current role, Mrs Lim Hwee Hua is stumped. The seventh of nine children who grew up in a Singapore Improvement Trust flat and rose to become the first woman Cabinet minister wears so many hats that she has lost count of them.

She left politics 10 years ago after the People's Action Party (PAP) team in Aljunied GRC, which she was a part of, lost to the Workers' Party in the 2011 General Election.