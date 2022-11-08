Like a firefighter, IMDA must be equipped to combat online fires: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s proposed law to tackle online harms will equip its enforcement authorities to minimise, if not prevent, serious injury and damage to society, similar to how firefighting is done, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo told Parliament on Tuesday.

At the start of the debate on the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, Mrs Teo likened the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to an “online firefighter”.

The Bill, she said, will unambiguously empower the IMDA to issue orders to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, to take down egregious content. This includes posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation and terrorism, as well as materials that may incite racial or religious tensions or pose a risk to public health.

Failure to comply may attract a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their social media services blocked in Singapore. Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub and M1 may also face fines of up to $500,000 for failing to block the services in question.

IMDA has been quashing the negative effects of egregious content for some time now, said Mrs Teo, endorsing IMDA’s experience in assessing content across different media platforms and making decisions to protect the community.

She cited a social media post in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, which suggested that people use the Bible and the Quran instead when supermarkets ran out of toilet paper.

“This post was religiously insensitive, and denigrated two religions in Singapore,” she said, noting that the post was not moderated or removed as global firms’ safety measures were not attuned to Singapore’s racial and religious sensitivities.

IMDA had to step in. Only then was access to the offending post blocked.

“Under the Bill, IMDA will be better equipped to ensure Singapore users are protected from egregious content online,” said Mrs Teo.

When dealing with content that requires the expertise of other agencies, IMDA will consult them accordingly.

The Bill seeks to amend the Broadcasting Act to regulate providers of online communications services. An accompanying draft Code of Practice for Online Safety, to be imposed on regulated social media platforms, spells out the safeguards needed to prevent users, especially children under 18 years old, from accessing harmful content.

The safeguards include tools that allow children or their parents to manage their safety on these services. Social media firms will also need to provide guidance on content that presents a risk of harm, and tools for users to report harmful content and unwanted interactions.

The Code is expected to be rolled out as early as 2023, after the Bill is passed and a final round of consultation with the relevant social media firms.

On Tuesday, Mrs Teo argued for an outcome-driven set of rules instead of being overly prescriptive, saying that laws are not a silver bullet.

“By stating in the Codes the outcomes which regulated services must meet, IMDA aims to provide sufficient clarity on what the services must do to protect users, while allowing some flexibility for them to adjust their approaches,” she said. “Given the voluminous user-generated content in today’s evolving online space, it is not efficient to regulate individual pieces of content.”

The Code can be updated from time to time as harms evolve, she added.