Leong Mun Wai’s proposal to value HDB flats at historical cost ‘not logical’, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai’s proposal to exclude land costs in pricing Housing Board flats is “superficially attractive” and “not logical”, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Mr Lee was on Tuesday responding to a question by Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) on how land used for public housing is valued compared with that for private housing, when he rebutted the point made by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) NCMP in a Dec 8 Facebook post.

“It’s not logical and simply cannot fly in the face of long established, well-accepted valuation principles,” said Mr Lee, adding that Mr Leong’s approach is dangerous for Singapore.

“He is in fact seeking to raid our national reserves in promising you that he can make HDB flats dirt cheap, but better, without having to tax Singaporeans more or to find ways to pay for it through revenue sources,” he said.

In his Dec 8 post, Mr Leong said HDB flat prices should only account for construction costs and price differences between locations.

“Land costs should be taken out of the picture, because much of the land used for building HDB flats was surrendered by the pioneer generation to the Government for a relatively modest sum under the Land Acquisition Act between the 1970s and the 1980s,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee said Mr Leong is overturning the fundamental point that land has value by calling for land to be sold at historical cost.

He added that a valuation report has to be done when buying and selling property, which applies established and accepted valuation principles like relevant recent transactions to determine its current market value. Valuation will not be based on how much the property was sold for historically, he said.

The idea of valuing land at historical cost sounds attractive, but is problematic, said Mr Lee, citing how a HDB flat bought by a pioneer generation citizen for $50,000 would be worth “a lot more” today.

He said: “But if we adopt Mr Leong’s new approach, will this senior be required to sell at just above $50,000? Or even with say, cash over historical value? Will his children and descendants inherit a flat valued as it was back then in the 60s - worth very little compared to today’s prices?”

Mr Lee added that state land, which forms part of the country’s reserves, has value which grows if Singapore is well managed and does well. This provides greater assurance that future generations will have the resources to deal with crisis, catastrophe and calamity, such as pandemics, war and economic crises, he added.

When state land is sold to HDB, it puts the fair market value of the land back into the reserves, which are then reinvested. Part of the growth in value of the reserves are used to fund needs such as healthcare, housing subsidies and security today, he noted.

“Mr Leong’s proposal for HDB to pay historical price to the reserves means putting back... far less than what the state land is really worth today,” he said. “This is a raid on the reserves, plain and simple, and will diminish the resources available for your children and their children.”

He said Mr Leong’s argument about valuation paints a picture that housing will be much cheaper.

“But hey presto, don’t need to pay more today. He says everything else, but through sleight of hand he hides from the plain fact that he is really wanting to raid our reserves,” Mr Lee said.