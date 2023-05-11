Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer fined $13,000 for breaching confidentiality, misleading executors

SINGAPORE - The lawyer of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew has been ordered to pay a penalty of $13,000 by a disciplinary tribunal. This is after she was found guilty of misconduct unbefitting of an advocate and solicitor in relation to several e-mails she sent to his children about his wills.

Ms Kwa Kim Li was referred to the tribunal after the late Mr Lee’s two younger children, executors of his estate, complained that the lawyer had breached their father’s confidentiality and also misled them.

Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang had taken issue with two separate e-mails that Ms Kwa sent to them and their older brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on June 4, 2015, and June 22, 2015. The e-mails contained information on the late Mr Lee’s deliberations and instructions over his wills.

The findings of the two-man tribunal, consisting of Mr N. Sreenivasan and Mr Alvin Tan Kheng Ann, are the latest development in the Lee family feud over the late Mr Lee’s home at 38 Oxley Road.

In a report released on May 5, the tribunal said Ms Kwa was guilty of misconduct under section 83(2)(h) of the Legal Profession Act.

The senior lawyer, a first cousin of the Lee siblings and a managing partner at Lee & Lee, had helped the late Mr Lee draft six wills between Aug 20, 2011, and Nov 2, 2012.

His seventh and final will, dated Dec 17, 2013, was prepared by Mrs Lee Suet Fern, Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s wife. It had bequeathed equal shares of the late Mr Lee’s estate to his children and also included a demolition clause for his 38 Oxley Road home.

After the late Mr Lee’s death on March 23, 2015, the clause became a source of contention between Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsieng Yang, and PM Lee. The two younger children argued for it to be enforced, while their older brother said the decision should be made by the Government. PM Lee has recused himself from all government decisions on the matter.

Amid the quarrel, Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, who are the executors of their father’s estate, brought four complaints against Ms Kwa in 2019. The Law Society referred one of the complaints to the disciplinary tribunal, but was asked by the court to refer another one of the complaints after Mr Lee appealed against the society’s decision.

The disciplinary tribunal eventually heard two of the complaints, which arose from two e-mails that Ms Kwa sent on June 4, 2015, and June 22, 2015, to the three siblings.

She had sent them in response to requests from Dr Lee and PM Lee for records of the late Mr Lee’s instructions regarding 38 Oxley Road.

Breach of confidentiality

The June 4, 2015, e-mail contained the late Mr Lee’s six earlier wills, e-mail correspondence between him and Ms Kwa from Aug 17, 2011, to Nov 2, 2012, and also a summary of the background as to why the late Mr Lee signed six wills over 15 months.

In their complaint, Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang said the information contained in the e-mail was confidential to the late Mr Lee and his estate after his death, and should not have been sent to PM Lee.

Ms Kwa had said in the body of the e-mail that she thought it was best that the e-mail was addressed to all three of them as they are the only beneficiaries of the estate.

She had also revealed that by her estimate, she had prepared 15 drafts of the late Mr Lee’s wills for his review from August 2011 to November 2012. She added that she was telling them this and other details as she wanted them to know that “your father spent much time and thought on his six wills”.