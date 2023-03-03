Lee Hsien Yang weighing presidential bid, lawyers say court findings affect his eligibility

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has said he would consider contesting the upcoming presidential election, which is expected to be called by September 2023.

A day after Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament on Thursday that Mr Lee and his wife Lee Suet Fern are being investigated by the police for possible offences of lying under oath, Bloomberg News reported Mr Lee as saying he had been approached to run for president and would consider it.

Mr Lee told Bloomberg over the phone: “There is a view that depending on who they float, if I were to run, they would be in serious trouble and could lose.

“A lot of people have come to me. They really want me to run. It’s something I would consider.”

While those who want to run for president in Singapore must not be from a political party, several past candidates have been former members of the ruling People’s Action Party, or have received the backing of the establishment.

The Straits Times has reached out to Mr Lee for comments.

News of Mr Lee being investigated by the police has sparked speculation among some quarters, who questioned if it was being done to keep him out of the presidential race.

While he had never publicly indicated his interest until his interview with Bloomberg, Mr Lee had joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party in 2020 and helped the party led by former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock campaign during the general election that year. Since then, there has been speculation about whether Mr Lee would run for president or in a future general election.

Mr Lee was chief executive officer of telecommunications company Singtel from 1995 to 2007. This means he could meet the qualification criteria for candidates drawing on their private sector experience, which stipulates that a candidate must have, for at least three years in the past 20 years, been the most senior executive of a company with at least $500 million in shareholders’ equity.

However, lawyers who spoke to The Straits Times said the finding by the Court of Three Judges that Mr Lee had lied under oath may affect his chances of candidacy.

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said Article 19(2)(e) of the Constitution requires a presidential hopeful to satisfy the Presidential Elections Committee, which issues certificates of eligibility, that he is “a person of integrity, good character and reputation”.

“Lying on oath is a serious offence and a finding of a high court that a hopeful had lied under oath would make it a high bar for the hopeful to clear in respect of his character and integrity,” said Associate Professor Tan, a public law expert who spoke when a constitutional commission was convened in 2016 to consider changes to the elected presidency.

Other lawyers and law academics interviewed told The Straits Times that regardless of the outcome of the police investigations, the court findings are clear and it would be hard for the presidential elections committee to ignore what the court had said.