Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern face police probe for lying under oath about Lee Kuan Yew’s will

SINGAPORE – The police have opened investigations into Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern for potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament on Thursday.

The couple have left Singapore after refusing to go for a police interview which they had initially agreed to attend, Mr Teo said in a written reply.

The Court of Three Judges and a disciplinary tribunal had in 2020 found that the couple had lied under oath during disciplinary proceedings against Mrs Lee over her handling of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s last will.

Mrs Lee had been referred to a disciplinary tribunal by the Law Society over her role in the preparation and execution of the last will of the late Mr Lee, her father-in-law, who died on March 23, 2015, at the age of 91.

His last will differed from his sixth and penultimate will in significant ways, and did not contain some changes he had wanted and discussed with his lawyer Kwa Kim Li four days earlier.

Among the differences was a demolition clause – relating to the demolition of his 38 Oxley Road house after his death – which had not been in the sixth or penultimate will but was in the last.

This had sparked a complaint by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to the Law Society about possible professional misconduct on Mrs Lee’s part, and a disciplinary tribunal was convened to hear the case.

After finding her guilty of grossly improper professional conduct, the tribunal referred the case to the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body to deal with lawyers’ misconduct.

Mr Teo noted on Thursday that both the court and the tribunal had found that Mr Lee and Mrs Lee lied under oath.

Quoting the tribunal’s report, he said the couple had presented “an elaborate edifice of lies... both on oath... and through their public and other statements”, which had been referred to during the proceedings, and that their affidavits contained lies that “were quite blatant”.

As such, the police have commenced investigations into them for potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings, said Mr Teo.

He added that as part of the investigations, the police requested an interview with Mr Lee and Mrs Lee, which they initially agreed to attend.

“However, (they) later had a change of heart and refused to attend. Their refusal is disappointing,” he said.

He also said that the police have advised Mr Lee and Mrs Lee to reconsider participating in investigations, but they have since left Singapore and remain out of the country.

The police have thus informed them that necessary steps would be taken to complete the investigations in their absence, added Mr Teo.