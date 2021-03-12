Diplomat Lee Chiong Giam brought S'pore closer together, will long be remembered: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Veteran diplomat and former People's Association (PA) chief Lee Chiong Giam, who died on Wednesday (March 10) at age 79, was an indefatigable leader who led many national initiatives that improved lives and brought Singapore society closer together, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a condolence letter sent on Friday (March 12) to Mr Lee Chiong Giam's wife, Madam Png Geok Lan, PM Lee added: "I hope you find peace and comfort in knowing that he was greatly respected and will long be remembered for his many important contributions to Singapore."

PM Lee also posted on Facebook that he was deeply saddened by his passing.

He noted that Mr Lee Chiong Giam, who had been in a two-week coma after a fall, belonged to the first generation of civil servants who served Singapore with distinction.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 1969 as a desk officer and worked to expand the diplomatic and economic footprint of a newly-independent Singapore, said PM Lee.

Mr Lee Chiong Giam stepped down as deputy secretary in 2011, although he remained a senior adviser to MFA until 2014.

Over his 45 years in the foreign service, he was high commissioner, ambassador and special envoy to Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan and Timor-Leste among other countries.

PM Lee said: "As deputy secretary in MFA, Chiong Giam oversaw efforts to persuade countries to resume travel from Singapore after Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

"Today, as we recover from Covid-19 and re-open our borders, we are drawing from that experience."

Mr Lee Chiong Giam was also PA's chief executive director from 1982 to 1999.

PM Lee, who is PA's chairman, said: "He led the PA through a period of rapid economic growth for Singapore, supporting (the) Government to strengthen our social policies and community infrastructure to match the growing aspirations of our population."

PM Lee pointed out that under Mr Lee Chiong Giam, the Citizens' Consultative Committees (CCCs) and Residents' Committees (RCs) were brought over into the PA from the then Ministry of Community Development.

Mr Lee Chiong Giam also set up Neighbourhood Committees for private estates as well as Community Development Councils (CDCs), which expanded the involvement of grassroots organisations beyond traditional catchments.

It was during his tenure that the Malay and Indian Activity Groups were set up, along with the Joint Social Service Centre, now known as OnePeople.SG - the national body that promotes racial harmony.

He was also a strong supporter of the arts, who nurtured local talent through PA's arts and cultural groups, including the PA Chinese Orchestra which is today's Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

"Chiong Giam's colleagues remember him warmly not only for his dedication to Singapore and his public service, but also for his modesty and kindness.

"Senior MFA officers speak about how Chiong Giam had mentored and quietly helped them, without any expectation of recognition or payback. He was a straight-talker, his sharp comments often tempered by a characteristic humour that allowed him to speak his mind and provide candid counsel to others," said PM Lee.

"Chiong Giam will be deeply missed."