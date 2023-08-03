Lease agreements of retail shops must follow industry norms under new law

SINGAPORE - Lease agreements between landlords and tenants of all retail premises will have to comply with an industry code of conduct from early February 2024, as legislation is strengthened to level the playing field between the two parties.

Among other things, landlords will be prohibited from using rental formulas that change during a lease, and from including clauses in their contracts to make their tenants pay for unspecified costs.

The Lease Agreements for Retail Premises Bill, which was first introduced in Parliament on July 4 and passed on Thursday, will make the code of conduct for the leasing of retail premises in Singapore mandatory.

These include eateries, clinics, pet shops, tuition centres and gyms.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said the code provides tenants and landlords with greater clarity on industry norms for key terms in retail lease agreements.

“This makes the negotiation process more transparent for both parties and addresses the tenants’ concerns over imbalances in bargaining power,” she told Parliament.

However, this does not signal a shift in the Government’s position on free market principles, she said, in response to points raised by MPs Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) and Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) during the debate on the Bill.

“The Government’s underlying philosophy has always been and still is, in the words of then-Senior Minister of State Indranee Rajah in 2018, that ‘free market principles should apply, and the government should only intervene where necessary’,” said Ms Low, adding that the Bill does not seek to intervene in market outcomes or distort competition or market forces at work.

She said: “We recognise the potential downsides of over-regulating in the lease negotiations space where market forces and commercial considerations should prevail.”

Mr Lim had expressed concern about Parliament being asked to legislate matters which “ought to be determined by market forces”. He also cautioned that recommendations in the code may tilt too much towards protecting tenants if more members of the committee reviewing the code are pro-tenants.

Ms Low said that the Bill empowers the industry players in the retail sector to come together to identify, agree to and address key pain points by finding common ground.

Besides mandating the guidelines of the code, the Bill formally establishes the Fair Tenancy Industry Committee (FTIC) as a custodian of the code.

The FTIC, which is appointed by the Minister for Trade and Industry, includes representatives from tenants and landlord groups, as well as industry experts. It will have three main roles: periodically review and, with the Minister’s approval, modify the code; monitor and promote compliance by tenants and landlords; and establish the process for submission of declarations of permitted deviations from the code’s leasing principles.