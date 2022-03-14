Lee Kuan Yew's lawyer need not be disciplined for not destroying his early wills, rules apex court

SINGAPORE - The Court of Appeal has reversed a High Court decision that required the Law Society to refer lawyer Kwa Kim Li to a disciplinary tribunal over a complaint that she failed to destroy the prior wills of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The five-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, found that there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Lee Kuan Yew had intended for those earlier wills to be destroyed physically, so long as they had been properly invalidated.

In its judgment, released on Monday (March 14), the apex court also ruled that the Law Society council was well within its rights to ask the inquiry committee scrutinising the complaints to take a second look at its recommendations.

Under the law, complaints to the Law Society against lawyers are examined by an inquiry committee, which then recommends if the matter should proceed to be formally investigated by a disciplinary tribunal.

In 2019, the Law Society received four complaints by Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling against Ms Kwa over her handling of their late father's will.

The inquiry committee convened said in May 2020 that two of the complaints warranted further disciplinary proceedings. But it issued a second report in August dismissing one of them, following the Law Society's request that it relook the case, and after it had heard Ms Kwa's explanations.

The Law Society proceeded on one complaint, which prompted an appeal by the two younger children of the late prime minister, who are executors of his estate.

They contended that the council had not followed procedure, as it had referred the matter to the inquiry committee twice, leading the committee to revoke one of its recommendations.

The High Court agreed with this argument and ruled last year that the disciplinary tribunal should investigate three of the complaints, one of which had to do with the allegation that Ms Kwa had failed to follow instructions to destroy Mr Lee's superseded wills.

The Law Society appealed against the decision on this complaint, and in Monday's judgment, the Court of Appeal found that the High Court judge had erred in finding that the Law Society council had no power to refer a case back for reconsideration once the inquiry committee had recommended a formal investigation.

The apex court said based on a plain reading of Section 87 of the Legal Profession Act - which has to do with how the Law Society council should deal with an inquiry committee's report - the council is entitled to pose further queries and to invite the committee's reconsideration of a matter.

This applies whether or not the committee has already made a recommendation for the matter to go to a disciplinary tribunal, the court added.

In fact, the contention that the council has no power to refer a matter back to the committee once there is a recommendation to set up a disciplinary tribunal, runs contrary to the wording of Section 87(2) of the Act, which says that the committee's report is to be "read with any response or further report", the court said.

The court also said this was in line with the intent of Parliament, when the Act was enacted in 1970 and subsequently when it was amended in 1979 and 2008.

During the parliamentary debates on the 2008 amendments, for instance, the need for due process was emphasised, the court said, and allowing for the possibility of the inquiry committee being invited to reconsider its initial recommendations would give effect to due process.