Lawrence Wong vows to realise ‘refreshed Singapore dream’ in maiden speech as PM

SINGAPORE – In his maiden speech as the country’s leader, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong vowed to help Singaporeans realise a “refreshed Singapore dream” – one he said was not defined by material success alone, but also offering meaning and purpose in careers and lives.

PM Wong said younger Singaporeans, in particular, made it clear through the 16-month Forward Singapore consultation exercise to forge a new social compact that they will work hard for their goals, but “do not wish to be trapped in an endless rat race of hyper-competition”.

“I am determined to help Singaporeans realise your dreams,” he said in a 20-minute speech on May 15 shortly after being sworn into office. More than 870 guests, including foreign ambassadors, healthcare and transport workers, business leaders, teachers and students, attended the televised ceremony at the Istana.

“We will find new ways to be more productive and innovative, and achieve a better balance where work is purposeful, and life is meaningful,” PM Wong, 51, added.

He pledged to foster a fairer, more just and more equal society – one that will look after seniors, the vulnerable, and those with special needs.

The Government will support all Singaporeans in uplifting themselves and leading fulfilling lives, regardless of their starting point in life, age or ability, he said.

While he and his team will do more in these areas, PM Wong rallied Singaporeans to support fellow citizens and renew their commitment to one another. “Then we can build a Singapore where everyone succeeds in being the best possible versions of themselves,” he said.

“We can be a people who are more inclusive, gracious, and big-hearted.”