Lawrence Wong to visit US, attend G-20, World Bank-IMF meetings

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the United States from Saturday (April 16) till April 25, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement.

He will be in Washington and New York to meet members of the US administration and to attend the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings.

He will also attend the second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting under the 2022 Group of 20 (G-20) Indonesian presidency.

The G-20 meeting will discuss issues such as the state of the global economy, pandemic preparedness, prevention and response, and the development of sustainable finance, including policies to transition towards a greener and low-carbon future, said MOF.

On Monday (April 18), Mr Wong will speak at the Peterson Institute for International Economics' Macro Week, which is a series of discussions among prominent finance ministers and central bankers from around the world.

He will speak on the topic of growth, inclusion and sustainability in a post-pandemic world, and his speech will be webcast live at this website.

Other speakers who will be hosted by the institute next week include US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde.

On Thursday (April 21), Mr Wong will attend the ministerial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

Ministers will review the FATF's progress since it adopted its open-ended mandate in 2019, and adopt a declaration to set the strategic direction for the grouping from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.

Singapore will also assume the FATF presidency on July 1.

Mr Wong will also meet private sector business leaders and Singaporeans based in New York. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Home Affairs.