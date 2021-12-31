Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18 next year in Parliament. This will be the first time he is delivering the Budget statement as Finance Minister, having taken over the portfolio from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in April.

Some of the issues that could crop up include a review of wealth taxes, as well as details on the revised carbon tax rate for 2024. Also expected to be discussed at the Budget is the upcoming goods and services tax (GST) hike, including a timeline on when it could be rolled out, reported The Business Times. The Government had previously announced that it would be sticking to its plan to raise GST by 2 percentage points to 9 per cent at some point between 2022 and 2025.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday that there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. A live webcast will also be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg). MOF added that the public can get real-time updates of key Budget announcements by visiting its Facebook page and Twitter account. People can share their views and suggestions on the Budget at www.reach.gov.sg /budget2022 and other channels until Jan 17.