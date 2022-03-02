Budget debate: Lawrence Wong rebuts proposals by the Workers' Party to raise revenue in lieu of GST hike

SINGAPORE - Singapore needs a good mix of income, asset and consumption taxes to ensure its revenue base remains diversified and resilient, but also fair and progressive, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a speech to round up the Budget debate on Wednesday (March 2), he rebutted alternative proposals by the Workers' Party to raise revenue, and said these were not feasible options to replace the upcoming Good and Services Tax (GST) hike.

"We cannot just ignore consumption taxes and put the entire burden on income and wealth taxes," he said.

Mr Wong noted that all jurisdictions rely on these three forms of taxation, and pointed out how OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) jurisdictions have much higher value-added tax rates - the equivalent of GSThere.

The GST increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent by 2024 is expected to generate an additional $3.5 billion of tax revenue annually.

On the suggestion to raise personal income tax rates, the minister said Singapore would have to increase the tax rate for top earners from 22 per cent to 42 per cent to generate the same amount of revenue from raising the GST.

This higher rate would apply to everyone with chargeable income of $320,000 or more, he said, adding that this is assuming the number of people paying taxes remains unchanged.

On Feb 18, Mr Wong had announced that those with chargeable income in excess of $500,000 and up to $1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, while chargeable income above $1 million will be taxed at 24 per cent.

This is up from the current 22 per cent tax levied on chargeable income above $320,000.

Don't use global tax rule changes 'as a reason to avoid raising GST'

Mr Wong reiterated that it is hard to be definitive at this juncture about the overall tax revenue impact from changes to the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative or BEPS 2.0, a landmark deal which provides the framework to reform international tax rules.

He noted how Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) had said that the impact of Pillar One of BEPS 2.0 - which seeks to reallocate profit of the largest and most profitable multi-national enterprises (MNEs) from where activities are conducted to where consumers are located - will be limited because it only covers around 100 companies.

But this is a premature conclusion, Mr Wong said, adding that while the number of MNEs affected is small, these are the largest and most profitable enterprises. "Any reallocation of profits away from Singapore will have a significant revenue impact."

Mr Chua had also suggested that raising the corporate tax rate to the proposed global minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent, under Pillar Two of BEPS 2.0, could also potentially generate $71.5 billion of revenue - seven times of the corporate income tax paid by profitable non-SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) currently.

To this, the minister said: "Mr Chua should have paused at this huge number for a reality check. He says it is purely hypothetical. But he should have said it is wishful thinking."