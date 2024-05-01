Lawrence Wong has labour movement’s full support, says NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s next prime minister Lawrence Wong has the “fullest support” of the labour movement, said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who also paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the annual May Day Rally.

Describing Deputy Prime Minister Wong as “a consistent and strong advocate for workers”, Mr Ng on May 1 said the labour movement looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with him to benefit Singapore’s workers and for the prosperity of the nation.

In his half-hour opening address, Mr Ng said DPM Wong had touched the hearts of many union leaders when the latter said the National Trades Union Congress is the most important partner of the Government at the closing event at the #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations in 2023.

“This sent a very strong message that our uniquely Singapore tripartite partnership will continue for many years to come under your leadership, and we look forward to it,” said Mr Ng.

The labour chief said DPM Wong has always had a heart for the lower-income and vulnerable workers.

He said this is reflected in the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme that was introduced in Budget 2022 so that lower-wage workers can have higher pay, the enhancement of the Workfare Income Supplement scheme that has been extended to younger workers, as well as key decisions made during the Covid-19 crisis to protect workers and their livelihoods through measures such as the Jobs Growth Incentive Scheme.