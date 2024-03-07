Law that allows detention without trial up for 15th round of renewal, for another 5 years

SINGAPORE - A Bill to extend the Home Affairs Minister’s power to detain someone without trial over alleged links to syndicates and secret societies was introduced for first reading in Parliament on March 7.

The Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA) will seek to extend the operation of the law for another five years, for the 15th time, from Oct 21, 2024.

The Bill was last extended by Parliament from Oct 21, 2019, and will expire on Oct 20, 2024.

CLTPA was enacted in 1955.

Widely known as Section 55, it allows the Home Affairs Minister to detain or place someone associated with crime under police supervision, for security reasons.

It has been used in cases when prosecution was not viable, as witnesses refused to provide evidence for fear of reprisal.

Those issued a detention order (DO) can be detained for up to 12 months, while those issued with a police supervision order (PSO) are subjected to police supervision for up to three years.

The President can extend the orders if necessary.

Those issued the PSO will have to observe strict curfew and travel restrictions, among other requirements. Breaking the conditions can result in a jail sentence.

Both orders were first introduced in 1958 to deal with Singapore’s gang problem.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said CLTPA requires periodic renewal due to the powers given to the minister.

Safeguards have been put in place, including the requirement of the public prosecutor’s consent, before any DO or PSO can be introduced.

The DO and PSO must also be reviewed by an independent committee, while detainees are informed of the grounds of their detention. Detainees can also be legally represented before the committee.

Every case is reviewed by a separate advisory committee at least once annually, after which the committee makes a recommendation to the President on the detainee’s suitability for release.

When the Bill was put to a vote in 2018 for extension, 10 out of the 89 MPs present voted against it, while two abstained.