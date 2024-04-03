Law allowing detention without trial renewed for 5 more years to fight gangs, secret societies

SINGAPORE - The Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA), which allows the home affairs minister to detain someone linked to syndicates and secret societies without trial, was extended for another five years.

The Bill to extend the Act was passed in Parliament on April 3, and is the 15th time the CLTPA was extended.

It was last extended by Parliament on Oct 21, 2019.

Widely known as Section 55, it was enacted in 1955 to deal with Singapore’s gang problem.

It now covers secret societies, unlicensed moneylending, drug trafficking, kidnapping and organised crime.

It has been used in cases in which prosecution was not viable, as witnesses refused to testify for fear of reprisal.

Speaking in Parliament on April 3, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said: “(CLTPA) is a critical piece of legislation for us to deal with egregious criminal activities which threaten the sense of safety and security in Singapore, in particular the activities of gangs and secret societies.”

He said gangs and organised crime groups involved in criminal conduct, including money laundering and human trafficking, continue to be a big threat to societies globally.

He said because of the way gangs operate, witness intimidation in gang trials is a serious concern for many jurisdictions.

He added gangs have used technology and social networking sites such as X, Instagram and Facebook to intimidate witnesses.

He cited a recent incident in Virginia, the United States, in which a street gang member intimidated witnesses by posting their names on Instagram and calling for gang members to gather in the courtroom to “watch the snitches snitching”.

The trial was postponed when some witnesses pulled out of testifying.

Professor Faishal said witness intimidation is also a problem in Singapore.

He said: “Some countries have witness relocation and protection programmes. However, because Singapore is so small, witness relocation would not be feasible or effective.

“Even in big countries, these measures are not always foolproof. Moreover, witness protection programmes take a very heavy toll on the protected witnesses.

“They have to change their identity, change their job, and cut off contact with family and friends. We should ask ourselves: Why should witnesses and victims have to bear heavy personal costs, in bringing secret society members to justice?”