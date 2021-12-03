Latvia, Singapore sign defence cooperation memorandum

SINGAPORE - Latvia and Singapore have signed a memorandum to strengthen defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as exchanges in defence policy, total defence and citizen engagement.

Latvian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Artis Pabriks and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen signed the memorandum on Friday morning (Dec 3), said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

Dr Pabriks is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Thursday till Sunday.

During their meeting at Mindef's headquarters in Bukit Gombak, both ministers exchanged views on geopolitical and security developments.

"Dr Pabriks' visit highlights the warm ties and the growing defence cooperation between Singapore and Latvia," said Mindef.

Dr Pabriks will call on Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday afternoon.

"Relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation," said Mindef.