Labour MPs call for more support for low-wage workers through progressive wages

SINGAPORE - Helping low-wage workers is a long-term strategy, said labour MP Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) in Parliament on Tuesday (March 1) as he called for progressive wages to be extended to more sectors such as strata and facilities management, and pest management.

These two sectors were put forth by the National Trades Union Congress for the implementation of the progressive wage model (PWM), which lays out a wage ladder for workers to get better pay pegged to skills and training.

It has already been implemented in the cleaning, security and landscape sectors, as well as for those in lift and escalator maintenance.

Last year, it was reported that a PWM in strata management could help workers, the majority of whom are not low wage, but whose wages can stagnate due to the tendency for service buyers to choose the cheapest service provider.

Mr Fahmi said it is also vital to look into parallel efforts to complement the PWM.

"In sectors where services are outsourced, we ought to incentivise service buyers from the private sector to adopt outcome-based contracting to ensure that PWM wage increases are sustainable in the long run," he noted.

"Consumers and service buyers should also become more socially responsible, and reject service providers that provide services at low cost, but at the expense of the welfare of such essential service workers."

Mr Fahmi added that there are sufficient opportunities to incentivise service buyers from the private sector to adopt outcome-based contracting.

"I call on the Government to provide funding for trade associations to engage consultants to develop an outcome-based contracts guide," he said.

Fellow labour MP Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) noted that two upcoming PWMs will be in the retail and food services sector. The PWM is significant because the sector includes workers who serve Singaporeans daily and yet earn low wages, she said.

"Some 60 per cent of food services and 45 per cent of retail full-time resident workers are earning at or less than the 20th wage percentile of the local workforce," she said.

"In many international standards among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, percentile 20 defines the threshold for low pay. We need to do something about this."

The challenge is that the sector is also very price-sensitive and has thin margins.

"Therein, the concept of PWM is critical as it marries wage increases with productivity increases through upskilling, investments in technology and career pathways," she said.