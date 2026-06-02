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Former Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon thanked his former colleagues from the Health Ministry in a social media post.

SINGAPORE – Former senior minister of state for health and manpower Koh Poh Koon is returning to healthcare as a surgeon after stepping down from political office.

The 54-year-old gave the update in a social media post on June 2, in which he thanked his former colleagues from the Ministry of Health (MOH) following a farewell lunch.

“As I leave MOH and go back to healthcare as a surgeon, I hope our paths will cross again as we work to support the healthcare needs of Singaporeans,” said Koh, a colorectal surgeon.

He had shared that he would resign from office on June 1 for family reasons. His resignation was announced on May 22 by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Following the announcement, Koh said in a Facebook post that he had been an absent husband, father and son since he entered politics in 2015, and that his family needs his attention in a way “that is not compatible with the demands of political office”.

Koh has two daughters with his wife, who is also a doctor. He will continue serving as an MP for Tampines GRC.

Before entering politics, Koh was the founding director of the Colorectal Cancer Genomic Health Service at the Singapore General Hospital.

He started his own private practice in 2011 at Capstone Colorectal Surgery Centre in Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre. In 2012, he partnered Fortis Healthcare Singapore to set up a dedicated colorectal diseases hospital.

Koh contested the 2013 Punggol East by-election, where he lost to WP’s Lee Li Lian.

He was elected in the 2015 General Election as part of the Ang Mo Kio GRC team, and assumed political office shortly after in 2016. He was fielded in Tampines GRC in the 2020 General Election, and contested in the same GRC in 2025.

His LinkedIn profile states that he has been a visiting consultant surgeon with Changi General Hospital since October 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted Koh for comment.