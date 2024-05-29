Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued seventh Pofma correction order

SINGAPORE – Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been asked to put up a correction notice under the law against fake news, over his statements claiming that the Prime Minister and Minister for Law can influence performance bonuses paid to specific High Court judges.

He was issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) on May 29 on the instruction of Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

On May 25, Mr Jeyaretnam had put up a Facebook post commenting on the defamation suits brought against Mr Lee Hsien Yang by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Mr Lee, the younger brother of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and son of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, had been found guilty by a High Court Judge of defaming the ministers about their rental of state bungalows in Ridout Road, and was ordered to pay the ministers $200,000 each.

The ministers had sued for defamation over comments Mr Lee Hsien Yang made on his Facebook page on July 23, 2023, which suggested that they had acted corruptly and gotten preferential treatment in the rental of the two bungalows – accusations which had been proven untrue by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and an independent review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in 2023.

In his May 25 post, Mr Jeyaretnam implied that there could have been a conflict of interest as the two ministers had been allowed to sue Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamation, without first stepping down from their posts.

The opposition politician specifically singled out Mr Shanmugam, saying that as Law Minister, he “may have some input, along with the PM, into the appointment and promotion of High Court judges and into the size of their performance bonuses”.

Debunking this, the Ministry of Law said in a statement on May 29 that Mr Jeyaretnam’s claim was untrue, adding that he had been issued a Pofma correction direction over it.

The Singapore Constitution, under Article 98(6), empowers the legislature to make law to provide for the remuneration of Supreme Court Judges, said the ministry.

The relevant law, the Judges’ Remuneration Act 1994, sets out the framework for the salaries, allowances and privileges accorded to Supreme Court Judges, and the annual pensionable salary of Supreme Court Judges is also fixed by law, said the ministry.

The ministry added that it is the Chief Justice who then decides on the salary and bonuses to be paid to each Supreme Court Judge, within the scope of the framework.

In addition, the Constitution also provides that a Supreme Court Judge’s remuneration and other terms of office shall not be altered to his or her disadvantage after his or her appointment, noted the minsitry.

“Neither the Prime Minister nor any Minister can determine or influence the payments to be made to specific Judges under this framework,” said the ministry in its statement.

“Mr Jeyaretnam’s allegation is thus false.”

The correction direction requires Mr Jeyaretnam to insert a notice against the original post, with a link to the Government’s clarification.