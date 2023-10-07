Keeping Singapore society fair, maintaining country’s edge key challenges for 4G leaders: PAP poll

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans think that continuing to ensure a fair – but not welfare – society will be a key challenge for the fourth-generation (4G) leadership of the People’s Action Party (PAP), according to a recent online survey.

This challenge and the need to maintain Singapore’s competitive edge over other countries were seen by respondents across all age groups as focus areas for 4G leaders.

However, in other areas, those polled who were aged 51 and above saw defence against external threats as more pertinent, while those aged 20 and below felt media management would be more of an issue.

The survey by the PAP Policy Forum (PPF), which was conducted from Sept 22 to Oct 2, polled more than 1,500 participants across different age groups.

Respondents were asked to identify three out of eight areas of governance they considered most challenging for the 4G leadership.

These areas were identified by late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew in the second volume of his memoirs published in 2000.

On Saturday, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo revealed the survey results at a PPF dialogue at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

She said the same survey found differences in views among age groups.

Among those aged 51 and above, the biggest challenges were defending Singapore against threats (58 per cent) and keeping the government clean and capable (59 per cent).

On the other hand, defending Singapore against threats was not even among the top five challenges for those aged 20 and below, with only 24 per cent of respondents in this age group selecting this challenge.

Instead, most of these young Singaporeans (57 per cent) felt the biggest challenge was to sustain a fair, but not welfare, society.

About 56 per cent of these young respondents also felt that managing the media would be important. In contrast, only 13 per cent of those aged above 51 picked this option.

The dialogue was the second in a three-part series by the PPF to engage Singaporeans on the socio-political issues affecting their lives, while commemorating the birth centenary of the late Mr Lee.

About 335 activists, retired MPs and invited members of the public attended the forum.

Mrs Teo said the differences among age groups are an important reminder that each generation has valuable insights, born of their unique conditions and experiences.

“There’s so much to gain when we make the effort to hear each other out, getting a richer understanding of Singapore to move forward together,” said Mrs Teo, who is adviser to the PPF, in her opening remarks.