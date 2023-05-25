Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen to pursue projects, explore business opportunities with S’pore: Halimah

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are keen to pursue different projects with Singapore and explore business opportunities with companies, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday.

The inking of various agreements will create more economic opportunities for Singapore companies to explore, and hopefully, open more doors in both markets, said Madam Halimah at the end of her five-day state visits to the two Central Asian countries.

In an interview to wrap up her trip, she said Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave her his personal assurance that he will “do his best to remove all the wrinkles for Singapore companies to be able to invest and trade with their private-sector companies”.

Madam Halimah also highlighted the services and investment agreement signed on Monday with Kazakhstan as one important outcome of the visit.

The legally binding agreement will allow Singapore companies seamless access to various service sectors in Kazakhstan, such as specialised medical services, urban planning and engineering.

She noted that Singapore and Kazakhstan are focusing not just on business opportunities, but also on how to expand the tourism sector.

To that end, plans by Astana Air to launch direct flights between both countries are welcome, she said.

“That’s another aspect of ensuring greater connectivity and opening opportunities for companies and our two countries’ people-to-people movement.”

As a small country, it is important that Singapore actively engages different regions of the world, to establish better understanding with other countries and support, Madam Halimah said.

Describing her visit as “very successful”, she said it reaffirmed that Singapore regards Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as partners, and that the Republic wants to really look at opportunities in the Central Asian region.

A delegation of 22 business representatives from 19 Singapore companies attended a business forum in each of the two countries organised by the Singapore Business Federation, in conjunction with the state visits.

Madam Halimah’s visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan – the first by a Singapore head of state to Central Asia – came at the invitation of their respective presidents.

The delegation was warmly welcomed in both countries, with the Singapore flag and the host country’s flag lining some roads.