Kampong AI: New park in one-north to house work, living facilities for AI startups

An artists' impression of Kampong AI, a space for AI startups to live and work within LaunchPad @ One-North.

SINGAPORE - A new artificial intelligence (AI) park, complete with shared work spaces and housing facilities, will be developed in one-north to draw promising startups to set up on local shores.

Kampong AI, as the park is called , will accelerate collaboration and serve as a centre of gravity for AI excellence, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on March 2.

“It is a focal point where talent, problem owners, researchers, and resources can come together to create synergy and nurture a deep ecosystem,” said Mr Gan, during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s budget.

It will comprise two refurbished blocks within LaunchPad @ One-North that will accommodate up to 70 AI firms and 200 residential units.

The new launch is part of JTC’s larger refreshed masterplan for LaunchPad, it said on March 2. The revamped masterplan also includes new event spaces, sports facilities, networking areas and eateries.

Over the years, LaunchPad @ One-North has evolved into a thriving community of start-ups.

Ride-hailing operator Grab, gaming firm Razer, and national research organisation A*Star are located with walking distance of LaunchPad @ One-North, which has housed over 2,400 start-ups since its beginnings in 2015. These start-ups include tech unicorns such as e-commerce platform Carousell, data and analytics firm PatSnap and cross-border payment firm Nium.

The new AI blocks will be linked to the existing seven blocks by a covered walkway, which is due to complete by 2028. The n ew covered linkways between blocks will also allow pedestrians to walk to one-north and Kent Ridge MRT stations within ten minutes, said JTC.

A pilot phase of Kampong AI will be launched in March to allow AI firms and startups to use the existing workspaces in blocks 67, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, and 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent.

An artists' impression of LaunchPad @ Punggol Digital District, which will house startups looking to testbed solutions in smart city solutions, robotics, and cybersecurity. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JTC

Several firms such as Weston Robot, SoftBank Robotics, the National Robotics Programme’s Embodied AI Centre, and Singapore AI Safety Hub are among potential occupants that have expressed interest in setting up shop at Kampong AI.

Companies will be able to prototype, test and refine solutions such as robots and autonomous devices before they are scaled for commercial use, said JTC.

The refresh of LaunchPad @ One-North came on the back of a series of engagements held by JTC, where startups, accelerator programmes, venture capital firms and government agencies highlighted AI as a critical and disruptive technology that will impact all industries.

“They urged Singapore to foster a vibrant startup community of AI leaders, practitioners, and researchers who will innovate with AI at the frontier, and bring these opportunities to Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Earlier in February, Lorong AI set up its second site at Block 69 Ayer Rajah Crescent, which is within LaunchPad @ One-North. Its first site in Chinatown opened its doors in 2025, where it has served as a hub for AI practitioners across industry, research and the Government to network and exchange ideas.

Singapore is home to a total of over 4,500 startups and more than 500 global venture capital firms and angel investors.

“Startups based here benefit greatly from location density, where they can access funds, talent and opportunities within a vibrant ecosystem,” said JTC.

As part of the agency’s new masterplan, a new LaunchPad will also be set up within Punggol Digital District starting from late 2026.

This new space will house startups that provide smart city solutions including robotics and cybersecurity. The estate’s master operating system, called Open Digital Platform (ODP), allows the plug-and-play of any compatible technology so different systems can “talk” to one another for anything from energy consumption monitoring to robot management.

Said JTC: “When innovations are ready for real-world pilots, ODP will link it to the district’s infrastructure - such as lifts, gantries and doors - for deployment throughout the district.”

For instance, Singapore-based startup dConstruct Robotics is aiming to pilot applications such as autonomous delivery within the districts, where robots will navigate buildings, clear security gantries, and take lifts to deliver parcels or food to users.