Josephine Teo to take over from Lawrence Wong in helming PAP Community Foundation

SINGAPORE - Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo has been appointed the new PAP Community Foundation (PCF) management council chairman, taking over from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is slated to become deputy prime minister (DPM).

Mrs Teo will assume her new role on June 13, which is also the day Mr Wong's DPM position takes effect.

PCF, which announced the move on Thursday (June 9), said Mrs Teo will also assume the post of chairman of the PCF Charity Management Committee on June 13.

Mr Wong has been helming the foundation - the People's Action Party's (PAP) social and charitable arm - and the committee since 2016.

Mrs Teo has been in PCF's executive committee for 12 years as a member and its chairman from 2016 to 2020. In October 2020, she was appointed the deputy chairman of the PCF management council.

The PCF statement said that under Mr Wong's leadership, the PCF Sparkletots pre-school operator increased its capacity across age groups and expanded its services in more areas such as Marsiling and Punggol Shore.

During his tenure, PCF also expanded its criteria for the PCF Headstart Fund in 2019 to help more families in need.

The fund, established in 2004, currently supports more than 11,000 beneficiaries such as low-income families and families with children with additional needs.

PCF said Mr Wong also spearheaded several other initiatives that benefited the community, such as the PCF Sparkle Support Package, which extends additional financial help to families with children enrolled in PCF Sparkletots pre-schools.

The foundation also expanded its services in the senior care sector in response to changes in demographic needs, with seven Sparkle Care centres set up since 2015, offering services for day care, rehabilitation and dementia care.

The Senior Care Financial Assistance Scheme was also introduced to support seniors facing financial difficulties in fee payment.

Mr Wong said that during his time with PCF, he had been inspired by many people in the organisation who had gone the extra mile to give children a good start in life and uplift families in need.

He added: "I am confident that PCF will continue to do more to advance the well-being of the community under the capable and experienced leadership of Minister Josephine Teo."

Mrs Teo said that PCF will continue to do its best to provide quality and affordable pre-school education, and uplift the welfare of seniors and the community.