It's food to be home: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s trip to the United States, chow crossovers and Earth Day celebrations - all of which have a nexus of food.

Flying Singapore’s flag

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was probably served some of the finest meals during his official visit to the US from April 16 to April 25, but it was the humble bak chor mee, or minced meat noodles, that hit the spot.

That is what he had for breakfast early in the morning on Thursday (April 28) at Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre.

“Jet lagged and craving for some local hawker food,” he posted on Facebook, a hearty bowl of noodles before him.