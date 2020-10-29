IT glitch prevents Sengkang Town Council from receiving cash for conservancy payments

SINGAPORE - The new Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) has been unable to receive cash payments for service and conservancy charges at its offices, due to a glitch in its IT system.

The problem was discovered after the Workers' Party-run SKTC on Wednesday (Oct 28) took over the full management of estates in Sengkang GRC that were previously under two People's Action Party-run town councils.

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday night, SKTC said staff at the town council found at 8am on Wednesday morning that "configurations for the front end collection systems were not in place".

As a result, the town council could not take cash payments for S&CC. The problem was not resolved as at 6pm on Wednesday.

"During our engagements with the existing IT Vendor for the Town Council Management System (TCMS), we were assured of the functionality of the system. However, the staff of SKTC noted at 8am this morning that configurations for the front end collection systems were not in place," the statement said.

It added that SKTC was "working closely with the IT vendor to restore operational functionality of the TCMS as soon as possible".

The town council also apologised to residents over the inconvenience caused to them.

Sengkang GRC, with more than 120,000 voters, is partly made up of the former Punggol East SMC and the Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, both of which were managed by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

The group representation constituency also comprises parts of Sengkang West SMC, which was managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

SKTC formally took over the management and maintenance of these areas on Wednesday.

Town councils control, manage, maintain and improve the common areas of the residential and commercial properties in their towns for residents.

SKTC said in a separate statement on Wednesday that it would continue to work with EM Services and CPG Facilities Management, the two managing agent firms that have been managing the estates.

"Both managing agents have affirmed their commitment to SKTC, and that they will work in close collaboration to deliver the highest standards of estate management service to Sengkang residents," it added.

"With both managing agents continuing township management operations, residents of Sengkang GRC can look forward to a smooth handover, and continuity in the provision of township services at Sengkang Town."

The PAP town councils had said on Tuesday that arrangements have been made for residents who now pay their S&CC through Giro or other recurring payment schemes to continue doing so without disruption.

Both town councils wished SKTC the best in its efforts to serve Sengkang residents.

In the July general election, the WP team secured 52.12 per cent of the votes in Sengkang GRC.

Its team, comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, economist Jamus Lim, equity research analyst Louis Chua and social activist Raeesah Khan, beat the PAP team made up of labour chief Ng Chee Meng, then Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, then Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin and lawyer Raymond Lye.

Under the law, town councils have up to 90 days from their formation to take over the management of areas that are transferred to them.

SKTC was among 17 town councils that were formed on July 30, which means it had to take over the management of the transferred areas from Wednesday.