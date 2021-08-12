Israeli Embassy decries ex-PSP member's post comparing vaccine measures to Holocaust

SINGAPORE - The Embassy of Israel in Singapore on Thursday (Aug 12) said it strongly condemns a social media post by opposition politician Brad Bowyer likening Singapore's differentiated vaccination regulations with the Holocaust.

"The Holocaust was a genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime to slaughter six million innocent Jews and comparing the obvious health benefits of vaccinations that have benefited billions around the world is not only in bad taste, but is also Holocaust distortion by downplaying the horrors of the Holocaust," the embassy wrote in a Facebook post.

This comes a day after Mr Bowyer quit the Progress Singapore Party following widespread uproar over successive contentious posts calling into question Covid-19 pandemic measures.

He had confirmed to The Straits Times that his resignation was of his own accord, adding: "Being so vocal on this takes me out of full alignment with the party, and I am not going to let anyone derail PSP while I fight my own battles."

Early on Tuesday morning he had uploaded to Facebook an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp, operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, where over one million were murdered during World War II, with superimposed text that read: "It didn't start with gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media.... One party dividing citizens into 'us' and 'them' and calling on their supporters to harass 'them'..."

Mr Bowyer captioned the post, which remains up on the social media platform, to say: "Singapore is now us and them... God help our nation!"

The losing candidate for Nee Soon GRC at last year's polls has continued to defend his actions, telling ST that "sometimes a shocking image is needed to wake people up".

On Thursday, the Israeli Embassy wrote: "We urge others to think twice before re-sharing such content - there is no equal for the tragedies that occurred during the Holocaust."

The embassy also left a comment on the post, urging others to refrain from spreading vaccine misinformation and from continuing to draw comparisons between the Holocaust and vaccination campaigns.