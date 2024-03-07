Infectious Diseases Act amended to deal with public health outbreaks of varying severity

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be able to mount different levels of responses to public health threats of varying severity, with changes to the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA) passed on March 7.
This was a key takeaway from Covid-19, when the Government had to step up responses as the situation escalated, and taper down when the threat subsided, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament.
The amendments also provide the Health Minister with powers to effect relevant measures at different phases of a pandemic.
Rather than just catering to peace or emergency, a new intermediate state called the Public Health Threat (PHT) has been introduced, in addition to the most dire Public Health Emergency (PHE).
The changes will also take in some of the powers afforded under Part 7 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act – which allowed for the implementation of safety measures such as the Circuit Breaker – that expire in April.
Mr Ong noted one of the key recommendations of the White Paper on Singapore’s Response to Covid-19, released in March 2023, was the need to review and amend the IDA.
Previously, it only provided for the declaration of a Public Health Emergency, which was not declared during the Covid-19 pandemic as the situation fell short of an emergency associated with a totally overwhelmed healthcare system.
The IDA will now enable the Health Minister to declare either a Public Health Threat (PHT) or Public Health Emergency (PHE) depending on the severity of the situation.
“The minister may declare a PHT if he or she is satisfied that the actual or likely incidence and transmission of an infectious disease in Singapore constitutes a serious threat to public health, and it is necessary to take measures to prevent, protect against, delay or control such incidence or transmission,” Mr Ong explained.
Noting that the outbreak of Covid-19 here in 2020 would have been considered a PHT under the new provisions, Mr Ong added that the amendments will provide the Health Minister will the powers to implement measures to respond to such a threat, such as movement restrictions, suspending non-essential businesses, or implementing a Circuit Breaker.
A PHE, already an existing provision of the Act, was fine-tuned to make adjustments to the powers of the Health Minister, who can declare one if the actual or likely incidence and transmission of an infectious disease locally constitutes a serious threat to public health; and he additionally finds that the disease poses a substantial risk of either a significant number of deaths or serious disability, or a severe shortage or impairment of healthcare services and supplies in Singapore.
Declaring a PHE would also allow the Health Minister to declare the whole of Singapore, or any part of the country, to be a restricted zone and impose curfew-like measures in these areas, Mr Ong said.
Such measures may be much more stringent than the measures provided for under a PHT, including a Circuit Breaker, he added.
“For example, the minister may impose an islandwide curfew during specific time periods of the day, or limit the number of persons that may leave a home every day,” he said.
The Health Minister will also be able to exercise requisition powers – which can already be exercised by the Minister for Defence during a PHE, under the Requisition of Resources Act – to obtain the resources necessary for the safety of human life and health.
“We can envision that in a situation when Disease X strikes, the Minister may need to acquire private hospital beds, medical equipment, ambulances and manpower to shore up resources to tend to our population who may otherwise not be able to receive care expediently,” said Mr Ong.
Parties affected by such requisitions will be appropriately compensated.
The declaration of either a PHT or a PHE can be enforced for up to 90 days, which will provide enough time for the effect of measures to kick in, and for the Healthy Ministry to assess their impact on the public health situation.
This can be extended if necessary, or revoked should the situation subside early, Mr Ong said, adding such actions will only be triggered when necessary to protect lives.
“These decisions will only be taken following careful consideration based on prevailing scientific evidence and risk assessments, and at the highest level of the Government,” he said.
Safeguards include requiring the Health Minister to declare either a public health threat or emergency, and publish a notice to bring the order to the public’s attention.
These must be published in the Gazette and presented to Parliament as soon as possible, he said, adding that Parliament can scrutinise the order or regulations and vote to annul them if dissatisfied with the decisions.
In addition to PHE and PHT, Singapore’s public health response will include the baseline scenario – the “peacetime” state where routine disease prevention and control measures, along with public health surveillance programmes, are in place.
There is also the outbreak management situation, where there are signs of an emerging infectious disease overseas, and upstream measures such as temperature screening may be implemented to prevent the disease from being introduced into Singapore. In the case of a local outbreak, measures such as testing, treatment and contact tracing could be needed.
The new changes effectively replace the earlier colour-coded Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) framework, said Mr Ong, in response to a question from Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC).