Infectious Diseases Act amended to deal with public health outbreaks of varying severity

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be able to mount different levels of responses to public health threats of varying severity, with changes to the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA) passed on March 7.

This was a key takeaway from Covid-19, when the Government had to step up responses as the situation escalated, and taper down when the threat subsided, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament.

The amendments also provide the Health Minister with powers to effect relevant measures at different phases of a pandemic.

Rather than just catering to peace or emergency, a new intermediate state called the Public Health Threat (PHT) has been introduced, in addition to the most dire Public Health Emergency (PHE).

The changes will also take in some of the powers afforded under Part 7 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act – which allowed for the implementation of safety measures such as the Circuit Breaker – that expire in April.

Mr Ong noted one of the key recommendations of the White Paper on Singapore’s Response to Covid-19, released in March 2023, was the need to review and amend the IDA.

Previously, it only provided for the declaration of a Public Health Emergency, which was not declared during the Covid-19 pandemic as the situation fell short of an emergency associated with a totally overwhelmed healthcare system.

The IDA will now enable the Health Minister to declare either a Public Health Threat (PHT) or Public Health Emergency (PHE) depending on the severity of the situation.

“The minister may declare a PHT if he or she is satisfied that the actual or likely incidence and transmission of an infectious disease in Singapore constitutes a serious threat to public health, and it is necessary to take measures to prevent, protect against, delay or control such incidence or transmission,” Mr Ong explained.

Noting that the outbreak of Covid-19 here in 2020 would have been considered a PHT under the new provisions, Mr Ong added that the amendments will provide the Health Minister will the powers to implement measures to respond to such a threat, such as movement restrictions, suspending non-essential businesses, or implementing a Circuit Breaker.

A PHE, already an existing provision of the Act, was fine-tuned to make adjustments to the powers of the Health Minister, who can declare one if the actual or likely incidence and transmission of an infectious disease locally constitutes a serious threat to public health; and he additionally finds that the disease poses a substantial risk of either a significant number of deaths or serious disability, or a severe shortage or impairment of healthcare services and supplies in Singapore.

Declaring a PHE would also allow the Health Minister to declare the whole of Singapore, or any part of the country, to be a restricted zone and impose curfew-like measures in these areas, Mr Ong said.

Such measures may be much more stringent than the measures provided for under a PHT, including a Circuit Breaker, he added.

“For example, the minister may impose an islandwide curfew during specific time periods of the day, or limit the number of persons that may leave a home every day,” he said.